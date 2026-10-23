Contact 6 helps consumers save $37,000 in September

The Brief A Milwaukee woman got a concrete slab replaced after years of delays following Contact 6 writing to the business. FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save nearly $37,000 across 17 resolved cases in September. The total savings for consumers helped by Contact 6 is over $450,000 in 2026.



A Milwaukee woman says Contact 6 cracked her case after years of trying to get her crumbling concrete replaced.

Crumbling concrete

The backstory:

If promises could fill cracks, the parking slab in Jeanette Stevens' backyard would have been repaired long ago.

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"All of this was crumbling," Stevens said. "It was everywhere, and it just started out in little, small patches, and it just grew and grew all over the entire parking slab."

Stevens said cracks were spreading just two years after the concrete dried. In 2024, she called the business that poured it to ask for repairs.

"They were really nice about it, very responsive, "Oh, we’ll send someone out," Stevens recalled.

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The business promised to fix its work.

"Oh, we’ll do it next spring; you’ll be first on our list," said Stevens. "Then the spring came. Summer came."

A year went by, then two years. All the while, Stevens was sending emails asking about her job and getting emails back saying it would get done.

"It was very time-consuming. It was extremely inconvenient. I felt disrespected," Stevens said.

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Driveway replaced

The Resolution:

Stevens turned to Contact 6 and says within five days a crew from the company was in her Milwaukee backyard.

"I was extremely shocked that you responded so quickly and then I was very shocked that the company responded immediately to you guys reaching out to them," Stevens said.

By the numbers:

The $7,300 that Stevens estimates she saved on a new driveway is among the nearly $36,816.74 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save in September.

Working behind the scenes, associate producer Annette helped a Grafton woman get a $3,125.88 refund from her mobile carrier after a scammer tricked her into buying a phone.

She helped a Mount Pleasant man with getting a $287 refund from a transit company after a package carrying his tablet got lost in the mail.

Thanks to Contact 6, a Milwaukee woman got a refund for a rental car that she says a service shop promised to cover during her auto repairs.

The other side:

Stevens says the business replaced the entire concrete slab at no cost.

The driveway business told Contact 6 that Stevens had changed her phone number. Stevens says they had her email address all along.

"I’m thankful that it’s done and over with now and I can just put it behind me," Stevens said.

Contact 6

What you can do:

Contact 6 helped to resolve 17 cases in September, bringing the total for 2026 to more than $450,000.

To find out if Contact 6 can help, file a complaint form on FOX6.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.