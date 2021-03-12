Community-based vaccination clinic in Racine County to open March 23

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Friday, March 12 that the community-based vaccination clinic in Racine County will open March 23.

The Racine County site will be the third DHS community-based vaccination clinic in Wisconsin.

Located at the Regency Mall in the former Burlington Coat Factory space, the clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Initially, the clinic plans to administer 200 doses per day and has the ability to administer up to 1,000 doses per day.

The number of doses administered will depend on how much vaccine Wisconsin receives from the federal government.

According to a press release, the clinic will be prioritizing vaccinations for those who are age 65 and older, educators, and childcare staff on the local health department’s waitlist. After those appointments are scheduled, the clinic will then begin scheduling appointments for anyone currently eligible for the vaccine.

All eligible individuals who are to be vaccinated at the DHS community-based vaccination clinics must pre-register for an appointment through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.

After registration, eligible individuals will be notified of the opportunity to schedule their appointment.

For vaccine-related questions and registration support, individuals can call toll-free at 844-684-1064. For more information on available COVID-19 vaccination options, visit the Where can I get vaccinated?