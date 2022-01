Comedian and actor Bob Saget, known for "Full House," dead at age 65

Actor Bob Saget has died at age 65. He was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget was best known for playing "Danny Tanner" in "Full House." He also was the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

Fellow "Full House" star John Stamos wrote: "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Actor Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who appeared on "Full House," wrote on Instagram: "I'm speechless. We kept running into each other unexpectedly, always followed by some sarcasm or a silly joke... You never know when you will see someone for the last time. @bobsaget , you'll be missed dearly by me and by the world. Rest In Peace Uncle Tanner."

Saget was on a comedy tour at the time of his death. He had just performed in Jacksonville, Florida, with a show that wrapped up early Sunday morning. He had planned further dates in Florida, Oklahoma, Nevada and Iowa, according to his website.

Actor Elias Harger, who appeared with Saget in "Fuller House," wrote on Instagram: "Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget. I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock."

Jon Stewart wrote on Twitter: "Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…"

Actress Kat Dennings wrote: "Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family."

