Cirque Italia in Greendale this weekend

By
Published 
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

GREENDALE, Wis. - Get ready for an event full of high-flying acrobatics, juggling and amazing performances as Cirque Italia comes to Southridge Mall Thursday through Sunday.

At Cirque Italia, high energy acts swing from ropes and flip over trapezes in hopes to leave guests breathless at this unique show under a tent.