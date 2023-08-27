Chris Kegal Slow Roll along Milwaukee's lakefront on Aug. 27
MILWAUKEE - Take a slow roll along Milwaukee’s scenic lakefront on Sunday, August 27th, for the Chris Kegal Slow Roll.
Starting at the War Memorial parking lot in downtown Milwaukee, people will ride north on Lincoln Memorial Drive up to Shorewood, then snake back on Milwaukee’s Oak Leaf Trail, where they'll end up just where they started. After, people will gather for a party at the Beer Garden at the War Memorial, provided by Kegel’s Inn.
