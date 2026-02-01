Chimney fire destroys Cedarburg home Saturday; no injuries reported

article

The Brief A late-night chimney fire destroyed a home in Cedarburg on Saturday, Jan. 31. All residents were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.



A residential fire late Saturday night, Jan. 31, destroyed a home in Cedarburg, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies were called at about 10:39 p.m. to a structure fire near Beechwood and Western. Cedarburg police officers arrived first and attempted to extinguish the fire before additional crews were requested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Multiple fire departments responded and were able to knock down and extinguish the fire. All occupants were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The home was deemed a total loss.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in the chimney and does not appear to be suspicious.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene.