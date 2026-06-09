Chill on the Hill returns to Bay View with foggy kickoff

The Brief Chill on the Hill kicked off a new season Tuesday night at Humboldt Park in Bay View. The free 13-week summer concert series is in its 21st year and features live local music and food trucks. Organizers said they are optimistic weather will cooperate this season after fog rolled in during Tuesday’s kickoff.



A Milwaukee summer tradition returned to Humboldt Park on Tuesday, June 9, with Chill on the Hill kicking off a new season in Bay View.

What we know:

The free summer concert series is brought to the neighborhood by the Bay View Neighborhood Association and Milwaukee County Parks. The event features live local music, food trucks and family-friendly activities every Tuesday evening at Humboldt Park.

For many people in Bay View, the kickoff is a summer staple.

Local perspective:

"Trying to get some good food, hang out with my friends and have a good time," Oshad Bent said. "Chill on the Hill is like a staple for summer."

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Jordan Riesterer said he came with his 6-year-old son, Brody, to listen to music and spend time with family.

"Listen to some music and hang out with the family. It's my birthday, so it's really nice to get out and enjoy," Riesterer said. "You know, the weather is finally nice."

The weather started out better than last year, when organizers said storms created major problems.

"Last year, we had a terrible storm that rolled through in the middle of the afternoon and just drenched us. It drenched all of our equipment. I've never seen it actually rain sideways, and it flooded the stage," Patty Thompson, executive producer of Chill on the Hill, said.

But Tuesday night, the sunshine faded into fog.

What they're saying:

"It was very sunny when we first arrived, and then the fog rolled in and cooled off, but it was a great concert nonetheless," Cristina Silverberg said.

Bent said he came to support a friend performing at the event.

"My friend is actually performing for Bay View today, which is why we're here," Bent said.

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As the fog and cooler air rolled in, some people said they were already planning better for next time.

"We just decided we need to bring more layers next time," Silverberg said.

Organizers said they work all year to put on the event for the neighborhood.

"We work really hard all year long to put on a show for all of our friends and neighbors," Thompson said.

Dig deeper:

Chill on the Hill will continue on Tuesdays through September. Organizers said they are staying optimistic the weather will cooperate throughout the summer.

Food vendors start serving at 5 p.m., and music begins at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can bring blankets, chairs and carry-ins, and dogs are welcome on short leashes.