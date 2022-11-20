4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

A child was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died.

The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill.

Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner later confirmed the child was 4.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's unclear whether there were any additional injuries.

Firefighters did have to return to the scene when the fire rekindled. There did not appear to be extensive damage to the outside of the building, and neighbors next door appeared to still be in their units, so it's unclear whether the fire spread at all from the one unit.