Chicken wings imported to China from Brazil tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese authorities say

A sample of frozen chicken wings imported to China from Brazil tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Shenzhen authorities said on Aug. 13.

The virus was discovered in the wings on Aug. 11 when surface samples were taken during routine screenings of imported meat and seafood in the Longgang District of Shenzhen, according to a notice by the Shenzhen Weibo Publishing Hall.

Shenzhen health authorities said that people who may have come into contact with the contaminated chicken, as well as additional food products stored near the batch, were tested for COVID-19. The results all came back negative.

The health authorities conducted comprehensive tests on the rest of the imported food products, which also came back negative. The officials said in the notice that all relevant food products sold were traced for potential COVID-19 infection and that respective agencies were notified which items should be disposed of.

Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that there is low risk of contracting COVID-19 by handling or consuming infected foods, the Shenzhen Headquarters Office reminded the general public to be cautious when buying imported frozen meat and seafood products.

The CDC said that it is possible for a person to get COVID-19 by touching an infected surface, including food or food packaging, and then touching their own mouth, nose or even their eyes.

To help safeguard workers and consumers, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration released COVID-19 best practices for retail food stores, restaurants and food pick-up/delivery services.