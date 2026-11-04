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Cedarburg 'potential voter irregularity,' absentee ballot investigation

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
You Decide
Published November 4, 2026 4:09 PM CST
Published November 4, 2026 4:09 PM CST
FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi analyzes the latest race results
FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi analyzes the latest race results

FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi analyzes the latest race results

What do the numbers mean for Wisconsin? FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi breaks down the latest election results and key takeaways.

The Brief

    • The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "potential voter irregularity."
    • An absentee ballot was submitted in a man's name but did not have his signature.
    • Poll workers rejected the absentee ballot.

CEDARBURG, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "potential voter irregularity" that occurred at a Cedarburg polling location on Election Day.

What we know:

The sheriff's office was called to the Ozaukee Pavilion just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. A Town of Cedarburg resident was trying to vote in-person and learned an absentee ballot had already been submitted in his name.

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The polling location chief told FOX6 News that the man's signature was not the one on the absentee ballot, so poll workers rejected the absentee ballot and allowed him to cast an in-person vote. The polling chief said it was the first time she'd seen such an issue in her 20-year career.

What we don't know:

It's not clear who submitted that absentee ballot, but the sheriff's office is investigating what it called a "potential voter irregularity." 

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The Source: FOX6 News spoke to the polling location chief and requested information from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

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