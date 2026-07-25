Cedarburg outbuilding explosion; 2 critically injured, dog hurt

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The Brief A 54-year-old and an 82-year-old were critically injured in an explosion in the Town of Cedarburg on Saturday morning, July 25. A dog was also injured and taken to an animal hospital. The cause remains unknown, and the explosion is still under investigation.



An explosion in the Town of Cedarburg critically injured two people on Saturday morning, July 25. A dog was also injured.

What we know:

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion near Brandt Drive and Pleasant Valley Road at around 11:48 a.m. First responders arrived to a large amount of black smoke.

A 54-year-old man and an 82-year-old man, both from Cedarburg, were taken to a hospital in Milwaukee with critical injuries. A dog was also injured and taken to an animal hospital.

The outbuilding was a total loss.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Cedarburg Fire Department, Ozaukee Central Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, Fredonia Fire Department, Southern Ozaukee Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Menomonee Falls Fire Department, Cedarburg Police Department, Germantown Fire Department, West Bend Fire Department, Waubeka Fire Department, Hartford Fire Department, Richfield Fire Department, Newburg Fire Department, Grafton Police Department and WE Energies.

What we don't know:

The cause is still unknown. The explosion remains under investigation and all possibilities are being investigated.