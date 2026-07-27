Cedarburg explosion leaves Jackson police lieutenant, father injured

The Brief A Jackson police lieutenant and his father remain in critical condition following a barn explosion. The Town of Cedarburg explosion destroyed the barn and was determined to be an accident. Lt. Michael Foeger was able to walk to a neighbor's home to seek help despite sustaining severe injuries



A Jackson police lieutenant and his father remain in critical condition after they were injured in an explosion over the weekend. The two were in a pole barn when it blew up.

"A difficult 48 hours"

What we know:

Chief Ryan Vossekuil said it is a miracle Lt. Michael Foeger and his father survived the blast. Vossekuil has been with the family at the hospital for the last couple of days as the police department and community wrap their arms around the family.

"He’s been a big part of this department for a long time," Vossekuil said.

Lt. Michael Foeger

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There might not be a more familiar face around Jackson than Michael Foeger. The police lieutenant has spent the last 28 years on the force aiding others. Now the department says he needs help.

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"It’s been a very difficult 48 hours here," Vossekuil said.

Town of Cedarburg explosion

The backstory:

Saturday, Foeger and his 82-year-old father, Karl, were critically injured in a pole barn explosion. It happened before noon in the Town of Cedarburg. The cause is still unknown but was determined to be an accident. Investigators believe a propane tank may have contributed.

"It’s devastation. Most of the barn is gone, and it’s obvious there was a very hot and lengthy fire that took place there," Vossekuil said.

Explosion aftermath

Despite being seriously injured, Lt. Foeger walked from the explosion to a neighbor's house to ask them to call for help.

"I don’t know how he did that, but I believe he’s a hero for that, because if he hadn’t done that, I don’t believe he or his dad would’ve survived," Vossekuil said.

That quick action comes as no surprise to anyone around the department.

"Mike is an incredibly selfless individual. He would do anything for anyone," Vossekuil said.

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Officials are asking for the community to now show him that same support he has shown them for years.

"We just ask people to pray. This is a very difficult time for us, for the Foeger family and we’re doing a lot of praying for them," Vossekuil said.

Helping the Foeger family

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for medical expenses. It has already raised more than $50,000. Vossekuil said it is a testament to the impact Foeger has made on the community.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.