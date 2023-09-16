3rd annual Cardboard Regatta at the Buddy's Beach Bungalow

The 3rd annual Cardboard Regatta is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Buddy's Beach Bungalow.

Homemade boats made of cardboard and tape will compete in the shallow end of the lake at City Beach to win "Best Boat," "Best Costumes," and "Best Sinking."

John Sutton, who pitched the idea years ago, thought it would be a good way to raise money for local causes and to bring the community together.

Find out more about the race from FOX6 News Isley Gooden.

