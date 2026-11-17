The Brief One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into Lake Michigan in Sheboygan on Monday night, Nov. 16. Sheboygan police were initially called to investigate a domestic assault. The suspect refused to pull over for officers and sped recklessly away before crashing into Lake Michigan.



One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into Lake Michigan in Sheboygan on Monday night, Nov. 16. It happened near Lakeshore Drive and Union Avenue.

Vehicle into Lake Michigan

The backstory:

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, around 6:18 p.m. officers responded to a domestic assault near 15th and Greenfield, where a woman had reportedly been injured by her boyfriend.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Sheboygan man, fled the scene before police arrived, but officers located him driving near 14th and Indiana roughly 20 minutes later.

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Police say the suspect refused to pull over for officers and sped recklessly away from the intersection of South Business Drive and Union Avenue, prompting police to call off the pursuit.

Moments later, as officers searched the area, a witness reported seeing the vehicle speed east on Union Avenue through the Lakeshore Drive intersection, veer off the road, and plunge about 120 yards into the lake, coming to rest on its roof.

Sheboygan Fire Department rescue swimmers, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and county dive and drone teams, reached the vehicle within minutes and found the driver dead inside.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family.

The victim of the domestic assault was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to fully recover.

No other injuries were reported related to the incident, and there is no continued risk to the community.

Help is available

What you can do:

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available in our community. Safe Harbor of Sheboygan County is available 24/7 at 920-452-7640, or the national domestic violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

The Sheboygan Police Department also provides support through our Victim Services Coordinator, who can be reached at 920-459-3359.