Car crashes into home near 19th and Grant, flees scene

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run where a vehicle crashed into a home near 19th and Grant early Sunday morning.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

