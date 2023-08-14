Car crashes into Milwaukee building; 4 people inside vehicle hurt

article

Four people were hurt after the car they were in crashed into a building near 68th and Capitol Drive on Sunday night, Aug. 13.

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle lost control while making a turn and struck the building, officials say.

The four people inside the car were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.