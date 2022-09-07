Canada knife attack: Police say they've arrested final suspect in rampage

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan has been located and is in police custody.

Myles Sanderson was located near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan at about 3:30 p.m. local time, an RCMP statement said.

Police had earlier issued an alert warning of a man with knife driving a stolen White Chevy Suburban.

The manhunt for the two brothers had entered its third day. The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 30, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites. Police are investigating if Myles Sanderson, 32, killed his brother.

