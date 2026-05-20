Accident near Butler Middle School; student hit by car while riding bike

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The Brief A Butler student was hit by a car while riding their bike to school on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the entrance to Butler Middle School. The child suffered minor injuries.



A Butler Middle School student was hit by a car while riding their bike to school on Wednesday morning, May 20.

Student hit by car

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Police Department, the accident occurred around 7:20 a.m. at the entrance to Butler Middle School.

The child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

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Statement from principal

What they're saying:

Below is the statement by Butler Middle School principal Laura Jennaro:

"This message is to inform you that a Butler student was hit by a car while riding their bike to school this morning. Emergency services responded immediately, and the student was transported to the hospital. The student was conscious and alert while being transported. Our thoughts are entirely with the student and their family as they receive medical care.

We know how deeply unsettling news like this can be for our families, students, and staff. The event happened in front of Butler on Michigan Ave. and many staff and students saw the aftermath of the accident. We will have extra counseling services available for staff and students throughout the day today in our school. Please rest assured that the safety, well-being, and care of your children is our absolute highest priority. We are incredibly grateful to the first responders and medical professionals who stepped in so quickly to care for our student today.

We are here to support our students and staff through this emotional day. Please do not hesitate to reach out if your child needs extra comfort or someone to talk to."