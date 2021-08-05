Businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccination

No vaccine, no concert. That’s what an area venue is telling fans.

The Cactus Club in Bay View will require performers and concert-goers to prove they’re vaccinated. That starts Monday...

That's just the beginning of a flurry of vaccine requirements hitting the region.

The Cactus Club says it’s an incredibly tricky time and will offer full refunds.

Vaccine mandates at the show, work, and now even your home?

One Milwaukee landlord is asking for your vaccine status right on the rental application. And he says he'll be rewarding those who are vaccinated.

S2 Real Estate rents out 600 units in 100 buildings.

And it's a hot rental market.

"There is very few apartments. There’s not a lot of people moving around as much, right now. So when people come to apply, we have 20-30 applicants for a 1 bedroom," said Sam Stair of S2 Real Estate.

So he's using it to encourage vaccination.

"I really love Summerfest. i really love going to State Fair. And I really don’t want another shutdown," said Stair.

Right on the rental application, Stair placed these lines to list Covid-19 vaccination. He says it could help move an applicant up the list, past the unvaccinated.

"I don’t know if they are a protected class. I know that smokers are not a protected class. So if you are a smoker, some people can deny you," he said.

"It is voluntary for them to give us the information. We are not asking for medical information, like their health or their medical history. We are just asking if they got a vaccination," said Stair. "So a lot of times when people take their kids to a school district or something, they have to hand in their vaccination sheet, just to protect the other people."

It comes as the area’s biggest hospitals will mandate employees get the shot: Advocate Aurora, Ascension, Children’s, Froedtert/Medical College, Prohealth and UW Health.

"Business owners, by and large, can exercise judgement, sometimes it’s referred to as discrimination, but it’s judgement. And the question is when is that judgement illegal? And certainly, we know it becomes illegal when it’s about race or gender or ethnicity or maybe about disability, but in this circumstance, it’s really about none of those things," said employment lawyer Mark Goldstein.

A group of Wisconsin nurses fight the mandates. The group Wisconsin United for Freedom (WUFF) says 4,000 healthcare workers are opposed to the vaccine mandates, including emergency nurse Angela Amundson. She says she wants the freedom to choose and is worried about safety.

"These mandates do put me and many others in a tight position: having to decide between if something is going to get injected into our body, or we’re going to continue to work and many of us are feeling like we are not going to get it. And we’ll walk away from our jobs," said Amundson.

"Vaccines can be required in lots of circumstances. This just happens to be a political hot button at the moment. but when kids sign off for school, they come in and they provide vaccination records, and that’s done routinely," said Goldstein.

The hospital mandates do offer exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

This is just the beginning as other businesses try to make sense of what they should do.

There are a number of lawsuits on this issue but the highest court to rule on it---the 7th circuit court of appeals in Chicago ruled that Indiana University could mandate vaccination.

