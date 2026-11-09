Burlington gold scam, couple loses $600K; 2 suspects charged

The Brief A Burlington couple lost nearly $600,000 in an impersonation scam between March and May. Racine County deputies arrested Reese Lightner and Carissa Snow during a gold package handoff. Both suspects face federal prosecution as part of a nationwide gold bar scam.



In just under two months, from March to May, a Burlington couple got scammed out of nearly $600,000 before deputies caught suspects.

Gold scam details

The backstory:

They were told they needed to send gold through courier packages to get themselves absolved of an identity theft investigation.

According to criminal complaints, those victims believed they were communicating with and sending this gold to someone from the Federal Trade Commission.

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At a controlled package handoff with the victims at a gas station in Kenosha County, Racine deputies caught two suspects: Reese Lightner and Carissa Snow.

According to the complaint, Snow and Lightner had driven up from Florida and were going to get paid to deliver the package of gold from the victims.

The criminal complaint says Lightner indicated they didn’t know what was in the package, where they would deliver it, or the identity of the person that coordinated the pickup.

In court

What To Know:

Snow’s defense argued in a way that would show she was partially forced into the scam or was not fully aware of what she was doing.

"What knowledge, if any, did Ms. Snow possess regarding what was happening with respect to these packages?" Attorney Erin Preston, Snow's defense, asked Racine County Investigator Andrew Sparks.

"What I knew, based off what Mr. Lightner said, was that they had limited knowledge of what was in the packages," Sparks said.

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What's next:

The court commissioner still found probable cause for Snow to stand trial, and she is expected back in court on Dec. 7.

For Lightner, the state is still working to find him an attorney.

Both are being federally prosecuted as part of a bigger gold bar scam that has happened across the U.S. with other suspects.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.