Bullet found in Westosha Central High School boys' bathroom

The Brief Officials investigated at Westosha Central High School on Wednesday after a single bullet was discovered in a boys' bathroom stall. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no other items were found and no specific threat to students or staff has been identified. School administrators and resource officers are continuing a thorough investigation to ensure the continued safety of the campus.



A single bullet was located in a boys’ bathroom stall at Westosha Central High School in the Village of Paddock Lake.

Bullet found in boys' bathroom

What we know:

A post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says the school’s administrative team and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer immediately began an investigation. At this time, no other items have been found and no threat to students or staff has been identified.

Officials said there is no credible threat to the school, students, or staff.

In that same post, officials said, "The safety of our students, staff, and community is — and always will be — our top priority. We will continue to investigate thoroughly and take any action necessary to ensure a safe learning environment."