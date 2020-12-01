Bucks debut Great Lakes Blue City uniform for 2020-21 season

The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 1 the team's 2020-21 City Edition uniform, which for the first time features the team’s Great Lakes Blue color. The uniform is inspired by the city's name, Milwaukee, which means "the gathering place by the water."

A news release says the uniform features three unique shades of blue that represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee, as well as the depths of Lake Michigan. The uniform symbolizes both Milwaukee’s and the Bucks’ role in bringing people together, which is noted by the phrase “Gathering Place” on the bottom of the jersey.

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: These images are of the 2019-2020 Milwaukee Bucks uniforms, photographed at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, on September 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User ex Expand

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: These images are of the 2019-2020 Milwaukee Bucks uniforms, photographed at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, on September 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User ex Expand

The numbers on the jersey are treated with a special coating that will reflect the light in a way that gives the illusion that the numbers themselves are wet. The center of the shorts also features the water outlines from the Bucks’ state logo, showcasing the major bodies of water that bring Wisconsin together.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

The 2020-21 City Edition retail collection will launch on Thursday, Dec. 3. Featuring the Authentic City Edition jersey, the City Edition Collection will also include on-court products, special courtside gear and a variety of additional apparel, headwear and novelty items. The entire collection will be available online Thursday at shop.bucks.com beginning at 9 a.m. CT and in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, which will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: These images are of the 2019-2020 Milwaukee Bucks uniforms, photographed at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, on September 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User ex Expand

For more information on the Bucks’ 2020-21 City Edition uniform, visit bucks.com/city.