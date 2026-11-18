The Brief The Brown Deer Village Board unanimously approved the Riverside Landing mixed-use project on Nov. 16. Plans include 178 apartments, 22,500 square feet of commercial space and a Chipotle. Developer Woodsonia targets 2027 for construction and 2028 for completion.



Brown Deer could soon get a lot more than just a new Target shopping center. The village approved plans for a new mixed-use residential and commercial space called Riverside Landing.

About Riverside Landing

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Renderings show the Riverside Landing site at 9044 N. Green Bay Road, next to Target. The five and six-story building will feature 178 total apartments, including 22 studios, 88 one-bedroom apartments, 47 two-bedroom apartments and 21 three-bedroom apartments.

Early pricing estimates from the village list studios at about $750 to $1,100, one-bedroom apartments at about $800 to $1,200, two-bedroom units at about $1,400 to $2,000 and three-bedroom units at about $1,800 to $2,400. The project also includes approximately 22,500 square feet of commercial space for potential retail, restaurants and services.

According to village board notes, a 2023 community survey asked residents about a multi-family community without retail, which drew two-thirds opposition and one-third support. When asked about a multi-family project with retail, those numbers flipped to two-thirds in support and one-third opposed.

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Development agreement for Chipotle

The Details:

In a separate decision on Nov. 16, the board also passed the site plan and development agreement for a Chipotle at 9046 N. Green Bay Road, on the same plot of land. The restaurant will include indoor and outdoor seating, 30 parking spaces with two accessible spaces and about 10 to 12 employees during its largest shift. Proposed hours are 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The location will also feature a Chipotlane for prepaid digital orders. Unlike a traditional drive-through, customers order and pay digitally ahead of time, then use the lane to pick up their food.

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Specific construction dates have not been confirmed yet. Developer Woodsonia is targeting construction in 2027 with a goal of completion in 2028, though these remain projected milestones rather than guarantees.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.