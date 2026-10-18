Brown Deer garage fire; police, state fire marshal investigating

article

The Brief Brown Deer police and the state fire marshal are investigating a house fire that displaced an unknown number of occupants on Saturday, Oct. 17. No one was found inside the house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are unclear at this time.



Brown Deer police and the state fire marshal are investigating a house fire that displaced an unknown number of occupants on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Scene near 51st and Fairy Chasm

What we know:

North Shore Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire near 51st and Fairy Chasm Road at around 6:40 p.m.

Arriving crews found a heavy fire in the attached garage that was extending into the home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No one was found inside the house and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The Brown Deer Police Department is investigating this fire and its cause along with the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office and North Shore Fire and Rescue investigators.

The number of people that were displaced is unclear at this time, as well as an estimate of damage.