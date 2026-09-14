Brown County OWI arrest; Wisconsin man arrested for 4th offense

article

The Brief A man was arrested for OWI 4th offense in Brown County on Saturday, Sept. 12. The driver was arrested following a traffic stop on I-41 near County Highway S. The driver was transported to the Brown County Jail.



A 73-year-old man from Appleton was arrested in Brown County on Saturday, Sept. 12 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

What we know:

On Saturday, Sept. 12, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled over a black SUV on I-41 near County Highway S in Brown County following two traffic violations.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper detected indications of impairment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The trooper conducted a roadside investigation and arrested the driver for operating while intoxicated, a 4th offense.

After obtaining an evidentiary blood sample, the driver was transported to the Brown County jail.