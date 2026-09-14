Brown County OWI arrest; Wisconsin man arrested for 4th offense
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. - A 73-year-old man from Appleton was arrested in Brown County on Saturday, Sept. 12 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
What we know:
On Saturday, Sept. 12, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled over a black SUV on I-41 near County Highway S in Brown County following two traffic violations.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper detected indications of impairment.
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The trooper conducted a roadside investigation and arrested the driver for operating while intoxicated, a 4th offense.
After obtaining an evidentiary blood sample, the driver was transported to the Brown County jail.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol.