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Brown County OWI arrest; Wisconsin man arrested for 4th offense

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 14, 2026 7:07 AM CDT
Published September 14, 2026 7:07 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A man was arrested for OWI 4th offense in Brown County on Saturday, Sept. 12.
    • The driver was arrested following a traffic stop on I-41 near County Highway S.
    • The driver was transported to the Brown County Jail.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. - A 73-year-old man from Appleton was arrested in Brown County on Saturday, Sept. 12 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

What we know:

On Saturday, Sept. 12, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled over a black SUV on I-41 near County Highway S in Brown County following two traffic violations.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper detected indications of impairment.

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The trooper conducted a roadside investigation and arrested the driver for operating while intoxicated, a 4th offense. 

After obtaining an evidentiary blood sample, the driver was transported to the Brown County jail.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

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