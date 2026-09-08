Brookfield police chase, vehicle and suspects sought

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The Brief Police are looking for the driver who fled a traffic stop and led police on a chase back on Aug. 23. The chase ended up being terminated for safety reasons and the suspect vehicle got away. Anyone with any information on the vehicle and/or driver should contact Brookfield police.



Brookfield police need your help in finding the driver wanted in connection to a police chase that happened on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Police chase details

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, at about 7:45 p.m., officers were involved in a pursuit involving a black Chrysler Sebring without registration. The rear of the vehicle had a dealer placard sign for Car Castle.

The suspect vehicle was being driven by a male, Black, in about his late 20s. The passenger was an older male, Black, in about his 50s wearing a Milwaukee Bucks flat-brim hat.

The suspect vehicle left the scene of the traffic stop and was pursued southbound on 124th Street. The suspect vehicle was chased into the Collections Shopping Center in Wauwatosa. Ultimately, due to safety reasons, the pursuit was terminated.

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The suspect vehicle has recently been known to frequent the northeast side of Milwaukee, per police.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information, please contact Officer Schaber with the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app.