Broadway will return to the Marcus Center this fall

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

MILWAUKEE - All shows currently scheduled for the Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center season have been rescheduled, and Broadway will return to the Marcus Center this fall.

The Marcus Center will celebrate this return with Hamilton in October 2021.

New subscriptions are not on sale at this time. Sign up for the waitlist to have more information delivered right to your inbox once they are available.

