Brewers announce free NLDS watch parties in Milwaukee, Greendale

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The Brief As the Milwaukee Brewers tackle the 2026 NLDS, fans can rally together at local watch parties. Admission to both watch parties is free and open to all. Food and beverage offerings will include food trucks and an onsite bar.



With the Milwaukee Brewers entering the 2026 National League Division Series, fans are invited to gather for community watch parties throughout the postseason.

Admission to both watch parties is free and open to all. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for pregame activities and bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Game 3 – October 6

The Details:

Head over to Davidson Park on the Harley-Davidson campus (3725 W. Juneau Ave.) for Game 3! The event will feature two giant viewing screens, food and beverages, tailgate games, a live DJ, and a variety of interactive attractions for fans.

Activities include a mobile arcade featuring MLB The Show and other baseball games, themed photo opportunities, sign-making stations, pennant coloring, and on-site custom T-shirt screen printing.

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Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, the Famous Racing Sausages, and the Brewers Dance Crew will all be on hand to meet fans and snap photos throughout the event!

Food and beverage offerings will include food trucks, roaming hot dog vendors and an onsite bar.

Game 4 (if necessary) – October 7

The Details:

If a Game 4 is necessary, the postseason celebration shifts to Downtown Greendale. Centered around Dia Café (6601 Northway), the street and parking lot will be shut down for the event.

Take in the action on two giant outdoor screens, enjoy food and drinks, score giveaways while supplies last, and catch special appearances from Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, the Famous Racing Sausages, and 4-1-Force!

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Activities will include a mobile arcade featuring MLB The Show and other baseball-themed games, Brewers-themed photo opportunities, sign making, pennant coloring and DIY air fresheners.

Food and beverage offerings will include food trucks and an onsite bar.