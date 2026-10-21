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Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field closed Thursday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 21, 2026 8:42 PM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 8:42 PM CDT
article

Milwaukee Brewers Team Store at American Family Field

The Brief

    • The Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field will be closed Thursday.
    • The stores are closed due to "unprecedented demand" for the merchandise.
    • The closure will allow staff to replenish and restock the merchandise.

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 22 due to "unprecedented demand" for Brewers World Series merchandise.

The Brewers say the closure will allow staff time to restock inventory and replenish merchandise.

Both Brewers Team Stores, located at the Left-Field Gate and Home Plate Gate, will remain closed Friday morning as previously scheduled and will reopen to ticketed fans when the ballpark gates open for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

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The Milwaukee Brewers will hold fan watch parties inside American Family Field for World Series road games. Here's what to know.

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The Source: The Milwaukee Brewers sent FOX6 the information.

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