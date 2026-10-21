Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field closed Thursday

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The Brief The Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field will be closed Thursday. The stores are closed due to "unprecedented demand" for the merchandise. The closure will allow staff to replenish and restock the merchandise.



The Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 22 due to "unprecedented demand" for Brewers World Series merchandise.

The Brewers say the closure will allow staff time to restock inventory and replenish merchandise.

Both Brewers Team Stores, located at the Left-Field Gate and Home Plate Gate, will remain closed Friday morning as previously scheduled and will reopen to ticketed fans when the ballpark gates open for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

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