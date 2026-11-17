Brewers Spring Training tickets on sale now; what you need to know
MILWAUKEE - Tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix officially go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 17, the team announced.
Spring Training tickets
What you can do:
You can buy tickets at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890 beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time (9 a.m. Arizona Time).
Spring Training tickets are available in eight distinct seating areas: Diamond Box, Home Plate Box, First Base Field Box, Third Base Field Box, Diamond Reserved, First Base Outfield Reserved, Third Base Outfield Reserved, and Lawn Seating.
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Parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.
Group spaces
The Details:
Group spaces are available throughout the ballpark including:
- Poba Party Patio: a second story group space in the right field corner for 50-100 people
- The Courtyard: located on the first base line for various group sizes
- The American Family Insurance Terrace: available for groups of 10 or more
- Suites: located on the press level accommodating groups of up to 15 people per suite
Tickets are also available in person at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arizona time. The box office will reopen for the season on Monday, Feb. 8, 2027 operating Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arizona time.
Please note games and times are subject to change. For additional information, please visit brewers.com/SpringTraining.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.