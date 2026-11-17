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The Brief It's still November, but it's never too early to start getting ready for the upcoming baseball season. Brewers Spring Training tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early online.



Tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix officially go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 17, the team announced.

Spring Training tickets

What you can do:

You can buy tickets at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890 beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time (9 a.m. Arizona Time).

Spring Training tickets are available in eight distinct seating areas: Diamond Box, Home Plate Box, First Base Field Box, Third Base Field Box, Diamond Reserved, First Base Outfield Reserved, Third Base Outfield Reserved, and Lawn Seating.

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Parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.

Group spaces

The Details:

Group spaces are available throughout the ballpark including:

Poba Party Patio: a second story group space in the right field corner for 50-100 people

The Courtyard: located on the first base line for various group sizes

The American Family Insurance Terrace: available for groups of 10 or more

Suites: located on the press level accommodating groups of up to 15 people per suite

Tickets are also available in person at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arizona time. The box office will reopen for the season on Monday, Feb. 8, 2027 operating Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arizona time.

Please note games and times are subject to change. For additional information, please visit brewers.com/SpringTraining.