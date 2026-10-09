Brewers NLCS: Milwaukee businesses prepare for rush of fans

The Brief Milwaukee is gearing up for a rush of visitors for the NLCS and other local festivities. Local businesses, like Mo's Irish Pub, are preparing for both Brewers and Dodgers fans. Visit Milwaukee estimates each postseason home game generates $5.1 million in tourism spending.



As the Brewers gear up to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, the city is bracing itself for a massive rush of fans coming into town on an already busy weekend.

Team spirit throughout Milwaukee

Local perspective:

Team spirit was felt throughout Milwaukee Friday with signs and lots of excitement surrounding the Brewers as they face off the Dodgers this weekend in the NLCS for a second year in a row.

"Last year, for the series, we had so many Dodger fans. I thought I was in the wrong city," said Kopy Kopatich, general manager at Mo's Irish Pub.

Mo's Irish Pub

So much that Mo's Irish Pub in downtown put up signs to welcome in the fans.

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"We have a lot of hotels in all four directions, so we will absolutely have Dodger fans in here. We will have Brewers fans in here," said Kopatich.

Kopatich runs the pub and is excited to see the crowds this busy weekend.

"Sports, the teams, the culture, it affects our days," said Kopatich. "The Brewers are a part of that culture. So now I'm I just can't wait."

As folks gear up for the game, out-of-state visitors like the Gagnepain's stopped in town.

"I think Milwaukee and festiveness go together, especially this weekend," said Matt and Kathy Gagnepain.

Other festivities happening in the city also drive in traffic from out-of-state visitors.

"The postseason, when everything's on the line, they are definitely coming more. Baseball visitors in general are excellent tourists," said Claire Hanan, Vice President of Communication and Advocacy at Visit Milwaukee.

Hanan says the numbers say it best.

"It's now about $5.1 million per postseason home game," said Hanan. "That, again, is spending outside the ballpark."

Which means folks are also spending time and money in local restaurants, bars, hotels and other attractions.

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"We're all getting prepared for the game. Not only the game the Harvest Festival, and just like the traveling and stuff like it will be a lot of fun traffic and stuff," said Jade Sorensen, manager at Forage Kitchen at the Milwaukee Public Market.

There you have it. Milwaukee is in for a busy weekend with the big game and, of course, lots of events taking place.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.