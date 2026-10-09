Brewers NLCS food guide: New menu items at American Family Field

The Brief The Brewers' postseason run brings two brand-new, exclusive food items to the stadium menu. New additions for the postseason include the Thai Elote Dog and Jumbo Chippin’ Away Brat. The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.



For the 2026 NLCS, American Family Field is rolling out two exclusive new ballpark dishes to celebrate the Brewers' postseason run, alongside returning fan-favorites.

New additions

The Details:

New additions for the postseason include the Thai Elote Dog and Jumbo Chippin’ Away Brat, joining fan favorites like Brat Rangoons, Birria Nachos, and items from the 3rd St. Market Hall Annex.

Thai Elote Dog (Credit: Milwaukee Brewers)

Thai Elote Dog: Topped with charred corn salad, lime mayo, sweet Thai chili, cotija, cilantro, and tajin. Available at the Topped Dog stand on Loge Level, Section 208.

Jumbo Chippin’ Away Brat: A potato chip-crusted bratwurst topped with caramelized onion dip, sour cream, haystack onions, and chives. Available at Sausage stands on Field Level, Sections 109 and 127.

Jumbo Chippin’ Away Brat (Credit: Milwaukee Brewers)

Launched earlier this season, the Wisco Supper Club concession stand has quickly become a fan favorite and will stay open throughout the 2026 postseason.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

2026 Postseason food

Brat Rangoons: Crispy fried wontons filled with a creamy blend of cheddar cheese, bratwurst, beer-braised onions, chives and sweet horseradish mustard. Available at the Cheese Curd stands on Loge Level, Sections 214 and 223.

Monkey Bread: Cinnamon-caramel pull-apart bread. Available at the Baked Potato stand on Loge Level, Section 216.

Wagyu Pasty: A traditional pasty filled with Wagyu beef, carrots, potatoes and rutabaga in a rich brown gravy. Available at the Wisco Supper Club on Field Level, Section 111.

Oktoberfest Slice: Mozzarella, house-made cream sauce, red onions, sauerkraut, brown mustard and bratwurst. Available at Ian’s Pizza on Field Level, Section 106 and Loge Level, Section 208.

NEW Soft Serve Floats –

Cherry Coke Float – Dole cherry soft serve, Cherry Coke

Orange Pineapple Float – Orange soft serve, Fanta Orange, pineapple juice

Available at Dippin Dots stand on Field Level, Section 125.

3rd St. Market Hall Annex

CHX Bacon Ranch Sandwich: Signature buttermilk chicken dusted in ranch seasoning, topped with lettuce, house-made dill pickles, ranch and bacon. Available at Bebe Zito.

Pink Squirrel Shake: Bright pink almond shake garnished with Door County cherry jam. Available at Bebe Zito.

Kompali Nachos: House-made tortilla chips, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and choice of protein. Available at Kompali Tacos.

Boba in flavors Dubai Strawberry, S’mores and Mango. Available at Drop Chocolate MKE.

Cake Cups in flavors Strawberry Shortcake, S’mores and Cannoli. Available at Drop Chocolate MKE.

The Alley Food Truck Park

The Dino Rib: More than a pound and a half of smoked beef rib served with BBQ sauce, pickles and pickled red onions. Available at K&L BBQ.

Birria Nachos: Topped with cheddar cheese sauce and choice of beef, chicken or steak, plus onions, cilantro and red and green salsa. Available at Chucho’s Red Tacos .

Maine-Style Lobster Roll with a side of fries. Available at Hidden Kitchen MKE.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

Prime Rib Melt: Sourdough, sliced prime rib, Wisconsin cheddar, brandy caramelized onion and rosemary au jus aioli.

Specialty Cocktails

Apple Cider Mule: Vodka, apple cider, lime juice and ginger beer.

Pomegranate Aperol Spritz: Aperol, pomegranate nectar and prosecco.

Available at X-Golf, SKYY Lounge, Sections 110 and 125, 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, The Alley and Section 420.

Brewers vs. Dodgers in NLCS

When to Watch:

The NLCS starts Sunday, Oct. 11. If it goes the full seven games, it will wrap up on Monday, Oct. 19.

Game 1 @ MIL: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Game 2 @ MIL: Monday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.

Game 3 @ LAD: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Game 4 @ LAD: Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Game 5 @ LAD: Friday, Oct. 16 (if needed, 8 p.m.)

Game 6 @ MIL: Sunday, Oct. 18 (if needed, 7 p.m.)

Game 7 @ MIL: Monday, Oct. 19 (if needed, 7 p.m.)

Postseason ticket information can be found on the Brewers website.

Related article