Brewers launch City Connect shoe; available at MODA3, AmFam Field

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The Brief The Brewers and Nike are releasing an exclusive "City Connect" Nike Air Max 1 sneaker on Saturday, May 9. The new sneaker features a design inspired by the team's "Wisco Way" uniform story. Fans can purchase the shoes starting at 9 a.m. at MODA3 in the Third Ward or later that evening at American Family Field (valid game ticket required); sales are first-come, first-served with a one-pair limit.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, May 5, that it will officially launch the team's new City Connect sneaker, in collaboration with Nike, exclusively available at MODA3 at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.

City Connect sneaker

What we know:

The Brewers City Connect sneakers debut one month after the reveal of the team's City Connect uniforms. A news release says the sneakers draw directly from the "Wisco Way" design story.

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For those who cannot make it to MODA3, a limited number of the City Connect sneakers will be available for purchase during the Brewers game on Saturday, May 9 against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Fans interested in purchasing the exclusive sneakers must have a valid game ticket to enter the ballpark.

Brewers City Connect sneakers

All about the shoe

Dig deeper:

The sneaker is inspired by the Brewers City Connect color palette and the meaningful design woven throughout the new uniforms. A rich base blue anchors the silhouette, while the sunset gradient sweeps across the Nike Swoosh, echoing Wisconsin summer skies and lakefront evenings. The latest Barrelman patch is stitched proudly onto the tongue as a nod to heritage, with "Brewers" and "Wisco" wordmarks stamped on the heel to ground the design in local pride. Designed as both a cultural signal and a community artifact, the shoe celebrates Brewers fandom across Wisconsin, connecting game day, streetwear and state identity in one distinctive expression.

Brewers City Connect sneakers

The sneaker will be exclusively available only at MODA3 and American Family Field. Fans are encouraged to line up early for the opportunity to purchase the limited-release shoe. The release will be available in extremely limited quantities and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. A strict limit of one pair per person in line will be enforced; each individual must be present to purchase. Men’s sizing will be available from 6 to 14.

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The first 200 fans to purchase the sneakers will receive a limited‑edition art print from local artist Ric Stultz.