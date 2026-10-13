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Brewers to host NLCS Game 3 watch party at American Family Field

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 13, 2026 10:06 AM CDT
Published October 13, 2026 10:06 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A watch party for Game 3 of the NLCS will be held at UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field.
    • Fans may claim up to five tickets per person, and tickets are required for admission.
    • Three thousand tickets will be available for Wednesday’s event.

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers invite fans to attend an official NLCS Game 3 watch party at the UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field. 

NLCS Game 3 watch party

The Details:

Game 3 of the NLCS watch party gets underway on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. Secure your complimentary tickets starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. by visiting brewers.com/Postseason

Secure up to five tickets per person for Wednesday’s event. Please note that tickets are required for entry, and availability is capped at 3,000. 

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Parking will be complimentary for this watch party. Gates to the party will open at 6 p.m. 

The watch party features a live game broadcast, food and drinks, team merchandise, interactive fan activities, and special entertainment from the Brewers.

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Watch party information for Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary) will be announced at a later date. 

Related

Brewers score: Milwaukee tops Los Angeles, extends NLCS lead
article

Brewers score: Milwaukee tops Los Angeles, extends NLCS lead

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the L.A. Dodgers 7-4 at American Family Field on Monday, Oct. 12, to take Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

When do the Brewers play next?

What's next:

The series now shifts to Los Angeles, where the Brewers and Dodgers will play Wednesday, Oct. 14. First pitch on FOX6 is set for 7 p.m.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Milwaukee BrewersMilwaukeeAmerican Family Field