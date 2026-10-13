Brewers to host NLCS Game 3 watch party at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers invite fans to attend an official NLCS Game 3 watch party at the UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field.
NLCS Game 3 watch party
The Details:
Game 3 of the NLCS watch party gets underway on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. Secure your complimentary tickets starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. by visiting brewers.com/Postseason.
Secure up to five tickets per person for Wednesday’s event. Please note that tickets are required for entry, and availability is capped at 3,000.
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Parking will be complimentary for this watch party. Gates to the party will open at 6 p.m.
The watch party features a live game broadcast, food and drinks, team merchandise, interactive fan activities, and special entertainment from the Brewers.
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Watch party information for Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary) will be announced at a later date.
When do the Brewers play next?
What's next:
The series now shifts to Los Angeles, where the Brewers and Dodgers will play Wednesday, Oct. 14. First pitch on FOX6 is set for 7 p.m.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.