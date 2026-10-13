Brewers to host NLCS Game 3 watch party at American Family Field

The Brief A watch party for Game 3 of the NLCS will be held at UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field. Fans may claim up to five tickets per person, and tickets are required for admission. Three thousand tickets will be available for Wednesday’s event.



The Brewers invite fans to attend an official NLCS Game 3 watch party at the UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field.

NLCS Game 3 watch party

The Details:

Game 3 of the NLCS watch party gets underway on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. Secure your complimentary tickets starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. by visiting brewers.com/Postseason.

Secure up to five tickets per person for Wednesday’s event. Please note that tickets are required for entry, and availability is capped at 3,000.

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Parking will be complimentary for this watch party. Gates to the party will open at 6 p.m.

The watch party features a live game broadcast, food and drinks, team merchandise, interactive fan activities, and special entertainment from the Brewers.

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Watch party information for Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary) will be announced at a later date.

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What's next:

The series now shifts to Los Angeles, where the Brewers and Dodgers will play Wednesday, Oct. 14. First pitch on FOX6 is set for 7 p.m.