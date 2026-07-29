Arraez and Susac help the Giants rout the Brewers 16-3

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The Brief The Giants routed the Brewers 16-3 with a 17-hit attack, highlighted by a game-breaking, seven-run sixth inning. Luis Arraez went 4-for-5 to raise his MLB-leading average to .331, while Daniel Susac hit his first two major league home runs. Starter Logan Webb earned the win after allowing two runs over six innings, improving his undefeated career record against Milwaukee to 6-0.



Luis Arraez had four of San Francisco's 17 hits, Daniel Susac hit his first two homers in the majors and the Giants routed the Brewers 16-3 on Wednesday.

Game recap

What we know:

Arraez had four singles in five at-bats, raising his batting average to a majors-leading .331. The three-time batting champ drove in two runs.

Logan Webb (6-7) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He's 6-0 in nine career starts against the Brewers with a 1.92 ERA.

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Susac opened the scoring in the second inning with a three-run homer off Thomas Pannone (0-1). Milwaukee selected Pannone from Triple-A Nashville to make the start.

The Giants broke open what had been a 3-2 game with a seven-run sixth inning off relievers Chad Patrick and Aaron Ashby.

Christian Koss and Arraez each hit an RBI single in the spree. Heliot Ramos had a two-run single and Jung Hoo Lee added a two-run double into the right-field corner. Ramos finished with four hits.

Milwaukee's Andrew Vaughn, normally a corner infielder, pitched the eighth inning. Susac greeted Vaughn with a drive over the left-field wall.

What's next:

Milwaukee LHP Shane Drohan (5-4, 3.51 ERA) was set to face the Angels in Anaheim on Friday night. San Francisco opens a four-game series in San Diego on Thursday night.