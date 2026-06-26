The Brief The Brewers opened UW Credit Union Plaza outside American Family Field. It features a mini golf course, playground, beer garden and performance stages. A second phase of the plaza project is expected to open next season.



Milwaukee Brewers fans have a brand-new place to gather before first pitch. The team officially unveiled the new UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field on Friday.

The backstory:

UW Credit Union Plaza is outside the ballpark on the east side of the stadium. The first phase, which opened Friday, includes a mini golf course, a children's playground, a beer garden and performance stages for pregame entertainment.

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The team said Wisconsin's agricultural heritage inspired the playground's design. The mini golf course has a Wisconsin theme with holes inspired by iconic state symbols and landmarks – including Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge.

What they're saying:

"When we were looking at what we wanted to create on the plaza, we have so much energy in our parking lots, our fans bring so much to that tailgating experience," said Marti Wronksi, Brewers chief operating officer. "There's such an incredible energy inside the ballpark, we really wanted to bridge those two experiences."

PHOTO GALLERY: UW Credit Union Plaza outside American Family Field

Image 1 of 8 ▼ UW Credit Union Plaza outside American Family Field

What you can do:

The plaza is open to the public on Brewers game days. There is a grand opening this weekend that includes live music, family activities and special events.

What's next:

A second phase of the plaza is expected to be completed in time for next season's opening day. It will include concessions and, for certain games, food trucks and other vendors will offer food.

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