Brewers lose to Dodgers, undone by four-run fifth inning

article

The Brief The Brewers lost two of three to the Dodgers after going 6-0-1 over their previous seven series. Los Angeles broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with Kyle Tucker’s two-run triple and Andy Pages’ two-run homer. Jake Bauers scored Milwaukee’s only run before the Brewers open a home series Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals.



Andy Pages hit a two-run homer immediately after Kyle Tucker delivered a tiebreaking two-run triple in the fifth inning to back up Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s strong pitching as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Sunday.

Los Angeles won two of three in Milwaukee this weekend to cap a 7-2 trip. The Brewers had gone 6-0-1 over their last seven series before losing this one.

Yamamoto (4-4) allowed one run over seven innings while facing the Brewers for the first time since throwing a three-hitter in Game 2 of last season's NL Championship Series, another 5-1 Dodgers triumph in Milwaukee.

Will Klein worked the eighth and Tanner Scott pitched the ninth as Los Angeles' bullpen extended its modern-day franchise record streak of scoreless innings to 38. According to Sportradar, the last time any major league bullpen had this long a streak was in September 2017, when Cleveland relievers threw 39 straight scoreless innings.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The game was tied 1-all when Los Angeles’ Mookie Betts led off the fifth inning with a single off Brandon Sproat, who then walked Freddie Freeman before leaving the game. Tucker greeted Shane Drohan by sending a 3-2 pitch just inside the right-field line to score Betts and Freeman.

Pages drove Drohan’s next pitch over the left-field wall to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 5-1. The 380-foot blast was the first homer Drohan has allowed, and it came on the rookie’s 10th career appearance.

Sproat (1-3) continually pitched out of trouble until running out of gas in the fifth.

The Dodgers left two men on base in three of the first four innings. They got one run in the fourth when Teoscar Hernández scored on a wild pitch after Sproat hit Miguel Rojas with a pitch to load the bases.

Jake Bauers scored Milwaukee's lone run in the second inning.

Up next

Dodgers: Emmett Sheehan (3-1, 4.93 ERA) faces the Colorado Rockies on Monday in Los Angeles. The Rockies haven't announced their starting pitcher.

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 1.89) matches up with St. Louis' Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.70) on Monday as the Brewers open a home series.