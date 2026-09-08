Brewers host Cubs Tuesday; ball park opens new margarita stand

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Monday, expanding their division lead to eight games. Fans can watch Tuesday night’s game on FOX6 for the final Brew Crew Tuesday of the season FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk kicked off our final Brew Crew Tuesday pregame coverage, with a look at one of the treats going viral inside American Family Field.



The Milwaukee Brewers came back to beat the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, not only taking the season series but the tiebreaker as well.

The Milwaukee Brewers won 4-3, bringing their lead in the division back up to eight games. The Brew Crew will take on the Cubs again at American Family Field on Tuesday night. Fans can watch the game on FOX6.

Brew Crew Tuesday

What we know:

Brew Crew Tuesday is back with the Cubs in town. The beers will be flowing, and so will the margaritas. The Brewers’ soft-serve margaritas stand has become a massive hit – so much so, they just opened a second stand at American Family Field to keep up with demand.

FOX6 Reporter Stephanie Quirk got to step in and help serve them Monday night during the game. The soft serve margarita stand started as a pilot, with just 12 sold a day.

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"We did a little pilot stand. We sold 12. Now we serve like 800 a day. And it's really grown a lot. It's grown on social media. I think it's very viral," said Kevin Jezewski, manager of Delaware North at American Family Field. ""The goal of it is just giving the fans what people want and what they see all the time. And in baseball and food and beverages, you got to be fun. You got to be new and different. So putting this one out was pretty easy and simple. All we did was put a few machines, some signs up and people came."

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That led to a new addition at American Family Field, a second soft-serve margarita stand on the terrace level near Section 409.

It opened Monday, just in time for Tuesday night's Brew Crew Tuesday. And these aren’t just basic frozen margaritas – they’ve got a variety of flavors, including a mango-strawberry soft-serve twist, a mangonada-style with chamoy and Tajín, and more. Plus, they’re dairy-free.

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Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.