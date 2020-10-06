Expand / Collapse search

Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

SEATTLE - Boeing says the pandemic will reduce demand for new planes for the next decade, long after experts expect a vaccine for COVID-19.

The company updated its forecast of the airplane market on Tuesday. It remains upbeat about long-term prospects driven by increasing air travel in Asia.

Boeing, which along with Europe’s Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes crumble this year.

The Chicago-based company was already under pressure from the grounding last year of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, after two deadly crashes.

Contact 6 helps travelers get refunds from airlines amid COVID-19
Contact 6 helps travelers get refunds from airlines amid COVID-19

Several airline customers who canceled their plans to fly have reached out to Contact 6 for help getting refunds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Trump's hospital departure
Stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Trump's hospital departure

Wall Street rallied as hopes for economic aid helped it recover all its losses after learning President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.