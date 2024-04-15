Body of fourth Baltimore Key Bridge victim found in submerged construction truck

The Unified Command announced Monday that a fourth body was recovered from the Patapsco River weeks after the Baltimore Key Bridge crumbled in the water.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the missing victim on April 15. However, at the family's request, their identity will not be revealed.

Officials from several agencies, including the Baltimore County Mobile Crisis Team and the Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs met with the family Monday.

Photo courtesy Baltimore County Fire Department Rescue 1 Team

Unified Command divers spotted what they believed to be one of the missing construction vehicles and alerted the Maryland Department of State Police.

The FBI and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police joined in the recovery efforts and located the body trapped inside the vehicle.

"As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member," said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, in a statement. "Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available resource possible."