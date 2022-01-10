Bob Saget: 911 call, new details revealed in actor's death in Orlando

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 call made after actor Bob Saget was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday.

Saget was found in bed in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel, the sheriff’s office said.

Caller: "We have an unresponsive guest in a room."

911: "Not responsive, not breathing?"

Caller: "Not responsive, not breathing and no pulse."

The unresponsive guest was identified as 65-year-old Saget.

A member of the Ritz-Carlton’s security team had knocked on Saget’s hotel room door several times but received no response, police say. They then entered the room and found Saget "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy," the police report says.

RELATED: Bob Saget found dead: Timeline of actor's weekend in Florida

According to the incident report, family members had phoned the hotel to do a welfare check on Saget. He was supposed to check out of the hotel that day but family members were unable to reach him. That's when they called security to check on him.

A member of the Ritz-Carlton’s security team knocked on Saget’s hotel room door several times but received no response. When they entered the room, they found Saget "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy," the police report says.

Saget was reportedly found in his bed with all the lights off. That's when 911 was called.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Bob Saget attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Saget, 65, was declared dead at 4.18 p.m., according to the report.

Deputies say they immediately checked for signs of foul play, and there were none. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

RELATED: Bob Saget's cause of death may take weeks to determine

"The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," the report stated.

The actor was found with his "left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen."

RELATED: Comedian-actor Bob Saget found dead inside Orlando hotel room, deputies say

Hotel management spoke with Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, over the phone to inform her of his passing.

Saget reportedly used his room key to enter the room in the early morning hours. He was due to check out on Sunday and his family had not heard from him, so they alerted security.

The actor and comedian was on tour in Florida and had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville the day before.

Saget, who is best known as playing Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," was in Florida over the weekend on his comedy tour "Bob Saget: I Don't Do Negative Tour." He had performed in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live on Friday night and in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on this story. Click anytime for breaking Orlando news.