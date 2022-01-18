Tubi celebrates Black History Month with two new original films

Just in time for Black History Month, the free streaming platform Tubi is adding two new original films to its expansive collection of Black cinema.

The new music documentary "Pass the Mic" and the musical teen drama "Howard High" join the more than 1,400 Black cinema titles that will be available on Tubi throughout Black History Month. Starting Feb. 2, Tubi will also be the exclusive free streaming home of the first season of the Yaya DaCosta-led FOX drama, "Our Kind of People."

"As home to the largest free collection of Black Cinema, Tubi is dedicated to empowering and elevating Black voices and stories year-round," explained Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson. "We’re honored to celebrate Black History Month with a super-charged offering of premium programming."

Debuting Friday, Feb. 4, "Howard High" is an energetic teen musical that follows a high school performance group who must compete against a rival school in order to save their arts program. The crowd-pleasing film from "You Got Served" director Christopher B. Stokes ("No Vacancy") is inspired by his 2020 TV mini-series of the same name, which will also be available on Tubi during Black History Month.

With its talented cast of up-and-comers, "Howard High" aims to shine a light on the challenges that school arts programs face in underfunded neighborhoods — all through the power of song and dance. (The original soundtrack will drop on Feb. 4 on all digital platforms.)

WATCH: Sidney Poitier and Paul Newman in "Paris Blues" (1961)

"Howard High" will be joined later in the month by "Pass The Mic," a two-hour documentary that celebrates "the risk-takers and rebels who have used music as a launching pad to inspire others, shatter stereotypes, empower through their art and show why Black joy and self-love is the best resistance for society’s boxes." Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamarare among the trailblazing artists who will be showcased in the documentary, which debuts Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Tubi.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 2, Tubi will also stream the entire first season of FOX’s "Our Kind of People," the soapy drama about a single mom trying to enter "the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years."

Those titles join an expansive Black Cinema catalogue that will be available throughout the month and beyond, including the award-winning documentary "I Am Not Your Negro"; the surrealist dark comedy "Sorry to Bother You"; the hit sitcom "The Bernie Mac Show"; the classic drama "A Raisin in the Sun"; and "Bessie," the biopic about American blues singer Bessie Smith, featuring Queen Latifah, Michael K. Williams and Mo’Nique.

Tubi originals "Twisted House Sitter," "Most Wanted Santa" and "Girls Getaway Gone Wrong" are also available to stream for free.

More Black cinema — streaming (for free!) on Tubi

Lilies of the Field (1963): The great Sidney Poitier made history when he won a well-deserved Oscar for this comedic drama, an adaptation of William Edmund Barrett’s 1962 novel "The Lilies of the Field." When Homer (Poitier), an itinerant worker with long-dormant dreams of becoming an architect, saw a group of German nuns attempting to build a fence on a ramshackle Arizona farm, he probably didn’t expect to wind up taking on a massive construction project — but thanks to the intrepid Mother Maria (Lilia Skala), he’s persuaded to stay and help with a number of small jobs, then some medium-sized jobs, and then a whole church-sized job. It’s a charming film anchored by Poitier’s warm presence and thoughtful performance, a turn that will appeal to believers and non-believers alike.

About Tubi: Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

Advertisement

Tubi and this television station are both owned by the FOX Corporation.