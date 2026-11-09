Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery 2026 Black Friday beer lineup

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The Brief Lakefront Brewery marks 16 years of Black Friday morning beer releases. This year's lineup brings back fan favorites alongside a Black Friday Imperial Stout. Donate a kids' coat (ages 3–14) to score a retro Black Friday bottle or can.



Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery revealed on Monday, Nov. 9 the lineup for its Black Friday beers, which will go on sale the day after Thanksgiving.

Returning on Friday, Nov. 27, the annual tradition features four limited-release beers, a new sparkling mead, and the Warm Hearts Community Coat Drive.

Black Friday beer

The Details:

This year's lineup brings back fan favorites alongside a Black Friday Imperial Stout that's been aging in barrels since 2021.

Four beer varieties will be available on Black Friday only:

Black Friday Imperial Stout

Black Friday Triple Black IPA

Black Friday Imperial Coffee & Cacao Nib Stout

Black Friday 5-Year Imperial Stout

"Over the years, we’ve learned which Black Friday varieties people enjoy, and we try to bring those flavors back," says Lakefront head brewer Luther Paul. "It can be fun to taste similar styles from various years. Different barrels and brewing methods make for beers with a ton of depth."

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New this year alongside their Black Friday beers, Lakefront is dropping the 16th edition of their Brewers’ Reserve series: a gluten-free cranberry sparkling mead aged in Wollersheim White Port barrels. Grab it in 12 oz. single cans for $4 or six-packs for $20 while supplies last.

Coat Drive

What you can do:

Head down below the Beer Hall entrance starting at 7 a.m. to donate a new or gently used, clean winter coat for kids ages 3 to 14, and you'll get a retro Black Friday bottle or can as a thank-you!

Guests may donate additional coats with a maximum of two bottles/cans per donor over 21.