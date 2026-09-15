Bird flu confirmed in Barron County commercial poultry flock

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The Brief Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been found in Barron County. The affected premises have been quarantined to restrict movement. The risk to the general public in Wisconsin remains low.



Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been identified in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County.

Bird flu in Barron County

What we know:

The affected premises has been quarantined to restrict movement of poultry and poultry products. Birds on the property were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) animal health officials are responding.

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Quarantine protocols

Big picture view:

When bird flu is found in a Wisconsin poultry flock, a control area is established within a 10 kilometer area around the area to restrict movement on or off any premises with poultry.

To help determine if poultry is in an active control area or surveillance zone, poultry owners are encouraged to use DATCP’s mapping tool.

Monitoring illness in humans

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Barron County Public Health are monitoring exposed farm workers for bird flu symptoms. The risk to the general public in Wisconsin is low.

Preventing the spread

What you can do:

DATCP urges all livestock owners to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds from the disease. That includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals, and separating new additions to the flock or herd for at least 30 days.

Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

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Report signs of illness

What you can do:

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, dairy cattle or other animals, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

For updates on how the virus is affecting domestic birds in Wisconsin, and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin poultry, visit DATCP’s HPAI in Poultry webpage.