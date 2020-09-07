Biological father sought in abduction of 6-year-old boy

article

The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help locating a 6-year-old boy who authorities believe was abducted by his biological father.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., Rodney Dorsett Jr., 25, met with his father, Rodney Dorsett Sr., who has sole custody of his 6-year-old grandson Chance Dorset. The family met at a market located at Redondo and Washington boulevards in Los Angeles so Rodney Dorsett Jr. could spend time with his son.

After hours went by, Rodney Dorsett Sr. contacted the LAPD after making several attempts to contact his son who failed to return his grandson.

Rodney Dorsett Jr. is believed to traveling by bus with Chance. The pair is believed to be heading toward Texas where some family members reside, officials said.

Chance is African American with brown eyes, black hair, weighing approximately 90 pounds and stands at 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with tan polks dots and tan shorts.

His father and suspect Rodney Dorsett Jr. is African American with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, LAPD said.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call LAPD, Wilshire Division at 213-473- 0467 or 213-922-8205. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting 274637.



