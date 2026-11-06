The Brief Big Bend police said a bartender served an 18-year-old beer before he crashed a motorcycle and died. The bartender was the man's mother, complicating charges under Wisconsin underage drinking laws. Big Bend police referred multiple charges against the mother as prosecutors review evidence.



Big Bend police say a bartender served an 18-year-old – who later crashed his motorcycle and died. The bartender was the 18-year-old’s mother. This is the center of an investigation that has spanned months. So far, no criminal charges have been filed, but one family believes there is still hope.

Muskego motorcycle crash

The backstory:

In July, 18-year-old Joshua Schladweiler crashed his motorcycle in Muskego and died at the scene. His father still cannot believe what happened that night.

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"Loved the outdoors. Loved fishing, hunting. Everything about it," said Brian Schladweiler, Joshua's father.

Witnesses said Joshua Schladweiler was going roughly 100 mph, crossed the center line near Woods Road and Parkland Drive, and hit a van. Investigators said his BAC was later determined to be 0.171.

Joshua Schladweiler

Brian Schladweiler and his sister, Melissa Weinberger, are speaking out about the case now in hopes criminal charges will be filed because of what happened before the crash.

"I’m hoping that a lot more is revealed about the incident. I don’t think enough people know about what happened," said Weinberger, Joshua's aunt.

"He got off of work at 5:30. 5:36. Then he went to Papa Stache with his mom and he was there until I believe 10:30," Brian Schladweiler said.

Big Bend bar investigation

What we know:

Big Bend police said the incident started at Papa Stache. Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old inside drinking beer. Police said this is where their investigation gets complicated – the bartender working that night who served Joshua Schladweiler multiple bottles of beer was his mother.

"What parent in their right mind would do that? I just don’t get it. And any parent that would, is not a good one," Weinberger said.

Surveillance of Joshua Schladweiler with a beer at Papa Stache bar in Big Bend

Big Bend police referred charges of second-degree reckless homicide, sale of alcohol to underage person, criminal recklessness, and sale to intoxicated person against Joshua's mother, Angela Schladweiler.

What we don't know:

Angela Schladweiler declined to speak when FOX6 News stopped by her house Thursday, and so far, the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office has not filed any criminal charges against her.

Wisconsin law

Dig deeper:

When asked if there is a law in Wisconsin that allows a parent to give alcohol to an underage child, independent criminal defense attorney Jonathan LaVoy explained the legal framework: "Wisconsin is a unique state that allows parents to either provide alcohol to their child or allow others to provide alcohol to their child as long as they are accompanying their child during the consumption of the alcohol."

FOX6 News asked LaVoy to explain the legalities of the case. He does not believe criminal charges will be filed but thinks the surveillance video is critical.

Surveillance of bartender Angela Schladweiler giving her son, Joshua Schladweiler, a beer at Papa Stache bar in Big Bend

"Accompanied means really having eyes on, in the same room – so the facts of this case would depend on whether the mother was in the same location as the child and whether she was accompanying the child or with the child during the time the child was consuming alcohol," said LaVoy.

When asked what he hopes will happen, Brian Schladweiler replied: "That she goes to jail for what she did. Who lets their son leave a bar after he’d been drinking after their parents had been serving them?"

Brian Schladweiler not only hopes his ex-wife faces criminal charges, but he is also pushing for Papa Stache to lose its liquor license. He is not alone.

Crash victim

What they're saying:

Ray Amdahl also thinks there should be consequences. Amdahl was the man driving the van that Joshua Schladweiler hit. He said he is lucky he walked away from the wreck alive. In a statement, he said:

I, Raymond am writing on behalf of myself and my family regarding the serious accident that I was in back on July 17, 2026, in Muskego, WI. This collision resulted in a life lost, injuries to myself, Raymond, and the lasting consequences for the families involved. We are asking the DA office to recognize the severity of this case and give it the thorough investigation and attention it deserves.

I request a full examination of the circumstances leading up to the collision, including the reported alcohol consumption and the giving of the THC vape by the underage motorcyclist, and any alcohol served to him at Papa Stache in Big Bend, WI and the reported reckless driving complaints before the crash. We ask investigators to examine the actions of everyone whose conduct may have contributed to this tragedy and pursue all charges supported by the evidence.

I also want Papa Stache to lose its liquor license if the investigation substantiates that it unlawfully served alcohol in connection with this incident. I myself, and my family ask that the appropriate licensing authorities get notified so that the bar's conduct is fully reviewed and meaningful action is taken.

My family wants justice, answers, and accountability. I, Raymond, deserve to know that every relevant piece of evidence has been examined and that the seriousness of what happened has been fully considered. A life was lost, and the impact on those who survived did not end at the scene. I live with daily trauma of the accident as well as my daughter who had witnessed it and my wife and other children.

I was just an innocent bystander on his way home from helping my daughter with car issues. I want justice for the irresponsibility of Angela and the bar Papa Stache located in Big Bend, WI. In my eyes, this whole accident could have been avoided if the "Mother" (Angela) was actually being a mother instead of a friend, her son could still be here. Watching his girlfriend give birth to their child. But he was not here to witness such a beautiful blessing. I want everyone to know the truth of what had happened that night. I was justice served for all parties involved.

Fatal motorcycle crash in Muskego (July 2026)

Papa Stache's liquor license

Big picture view:

Big Bend police said a complaint was made to the village, which prompted a municipal review of Papa Stache’s liquor license and the operator licenses of several staff members. FOX6 News stopped by and emailed Papa Stache multiple times looking to speak with the owners but has not received a response.

"I want the bar to lose their license. This is not the first time it happened," Weinberger said.

Big Bend police said Angela Schladweiler served alcohol to her son on "several previous occasions." Big Bend police add Angela was previously cited for providing underage patrons alcohol at Papa Stache.

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Why you should care:

Making the entire situation even more tragic for Joshua Schladweiler’s family: His girlfriend gave birth to their son last month. She named the baby Joshua after the father he will never know.

What's next:

The Big Bend village clerk said a due process hearing for Papa Stache’s license is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. This week, Big Bend police turned over additional information to the district attorney’s office, and a spokesperson for the district attorney said officials are reviewing the materials to determine if criminal charges will be filed. Police are still looking for anyone who was at the bar that night to come forward and provide a statement.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.