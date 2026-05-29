Big Bay beach in Whitefish Bay closed due to high E. coli levels

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The beach at Big Bay Park in Whitefish Bay is closed due to increased levels of E. coli in the water.

Water tests conducted on Thursday, May 28, showed E. coli levels at 1,299.7. A level of 1,000 requires the beach be closed. E. coli can increase the risk of serious illness.

People are urged not to swim in the water during this time.

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The North Shore Health Department retested on Friday, May 29, and those results are pending. Beach signs will be updated accordingly.