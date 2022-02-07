Biden administration to fund programs to hand out crack pipes

article

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is reportedly seeking to give grants to programs that hand out crack pipes to drug addicts as part of a program to keep drug users safe. The idea is to limit infections among drug users.

A $30 million Biden administration grant program includes money for non-profit groups to purchase 'safe smoking kits/supplies according to a report in the Washington Free Beacon.

The pipes would also hopefully convince people to smoke instead of injecting drugs because injections are reportedly riskier.

San Francisco and Seattle have tried crack pipe kit distribution programs.

News of the pipe program came the same day that the Justice Department signaled that it might be willing to allow safe injection sites for people to use heroin and other drugs.

The first officially authorized safe injection sites opened in New York City in November.

The two facilities — which the city calls "overdose prevention centers" — provide a monitored place for drug users to partake, with staffers and supplies on hand to reverse overdoses.

Advocates have hailed them as a way to curb the scourge of overdose deaths.

The New York City sites so far have intervened in more than 125 overdoses among more than 640 users, many of whom have made multiple visits, according to OnPoint NYC, the organization running them.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.