Bicyclist killed in Jefferson County crash; sheriff's office investigating

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The Brief A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in the Town of Oakland on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 6. The truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. This happened near US Highway 18 and Park Road.



A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in the Town of Oakland on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 6.

What we know:

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According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash scene involving a bicycle and a Ford F250 that was pulling a trailer near US Highway 18 and Park Road at around 2:02 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined the Ford had been traveling east on US Highway 18 when the bicyclist that was coming from Park Rd turned east onto US Highway 18. The bicyclist veered into the road and was hit by the Ford.

The bicyclist was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the active investigation.

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The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Jefferson County Emergency Communications, the Lake Mills Fire Department, Ryan Brothers Emergency Medical Services and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.