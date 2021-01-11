Packers' Aaron Jones 'so excited' to have fans, family at Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers are finally back in action Saturday afternoon, Jan. 16 against the Los Angeles Rams, and they'll look to take advantage of playing at Lambeau Field. FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back Aaron Jones to get his thoughts on that Divisional round matchup and the return of a former teammate.

Aaron Jones

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Mr. Aaron Jones, it's time to talk Packers football once again. I know you guys are anticipating that Rams matchup. Darnell Savage even tweeted, 'Is it Saturday yet?' So what's the level of anticipation as you guys head towards this Divisional round matchup?"

"A lot of excitement to be back in the playoffs, get things started," said Jones. "We had a week to watch football, so guys are anxious to get back out there on that field."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "When you guys saw the Rams were going to be your opponent on Saturday, what were your initial thoughts?"

"All right, let's go -- it's game time," said Jones. "Glad we know who our opponent is. It's all set."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "I know all eyes will be on the Tom Brady/Drew Brees matchup, but what can you talk about, you guys being the number one scoring offense going up against the number one scoring defense? What's that matchup going to be like for you guys offensively?

Fireworks shoot from the top of Lambeau Field on Dec. 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"I think it's going to come down to situational football," said Jones. "Just executing in key moments like we've done all year. Nothing changes. Just got to go out and execute."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "There's going to be about 6,000 of those season ticket holders inside Lambeau Field. You guys have home-field advantage. How much are you looking forward to just having the fans in the stadium to watch this big matchup?"

"My mom and dad are going to be there," said Jones. "I'm so excited. I think that's just going to give everybody that extra boost having some family and even more fans in the stands. It's going to be that extra home-field advantage for us. I know all the guys are excited about that."

Aaron Rodgers (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "The Packers announced (Monday) Jared Veldheer is back with the team. I know you guys had him last year. I don't know if you got to know him really well as a person, but what'd you think of the move to just really bring in some reinforcement for your offensive line against Aaron Donald and company?"

"I'm glad we got Jared back," said Jones. "He's a great player, a great leader, a veteran who has been in big key games, been on the big stages, so just bringing an extra leader in helps as well, so he's been last year, so he'll pick things back up quickly and I'm happy to have him back."